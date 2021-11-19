HOOP SCOOP: Can No. 3 Lutheran North go back-to-back?

No. 3 Lutheran High North Lions 2021 TAPPS 3A State Champions

The Lions are in prime position for a repeat in 2022. We don't say that lightly either.

They have one of, if not the best player in private school back in Dalanna Carter.

Last season Carter, who has offers from Arizona State and University of Houston, was a first-team, all-state selection after averaging 35.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Madison Penn, who averaged 4.2 points per game, is also back after a second-team, all-district campaign.

Jade Miller is another name to remember as she is committed to Dillard University. Other players to watch include Aaliyah Macias, Lauren Vela, Lauren Cook and Kiara Williams.

John Slomcheck (225-97) enters year 11 at LHN, with "Pressure is Privilege" as the team motto for this season. The Lions, who went 23-3 a year ago, have a legit chance of winning back-to-back crowns behind Carter and company.

Ad

...

FOR PURCHASE

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS