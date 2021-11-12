VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/12/21

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our VYPE Live crew for these Texas High School match-ups on Friday, November 12:

5PM - 5A Volleyball Regional Semifinals: Dripping Springs vs. Flour Bluff

5:30PM - Boys Basketball: Anderson vs. Alamo Heights

6:15PM - Girls Soccer: St. John's vs. Houstonians

7PM - 3A-2 Football Bi-district Playoffs: Poth vs Banquete

7PM - 6A Bi-district Football: Vandegrift vs. San Marcos

7PM - TAPPS Bi-district: Regents vs. Woodlands Christian

7PM - 5A-1 Bi-district Football: Cedar Park vs. Johnson

7PM - 5A-2 Bi-district Football: Liberty Hill vs. Bastrop

7PM - 5A-2 Football Bi-district: Marshall vs. Barbers Hill