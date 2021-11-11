Five Crusaders ink NLIs on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at Concordia Lutheran as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place.

Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. At Concordia Lutheran it was an impressive group as a trio of volleyball stars and two baseball standouts signed.

For volleyball, Addy Polk signed to Saint Louis University, Sophia Keene signed to Baylor and Sydney Whitfield inked with Liberty University. On the baseball diamond, TCU and Arkansas got a boost to their respective pitching staffs as Jax Traeger inked with the Horned Frogs and Sean Fitzpatrick with the Razorbacks.