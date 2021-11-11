Eisenhower’s Covington says Gig’Em on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - Jaiya Covington has had a year to remember.

The Eisenhower senior took third in the 100-meter hurdles at the UIL State Track & Field meet in May, won a National Championship at the 2021 AAU Junior Olympic Games in the same event in July and then on Wednesday signed with Texas A&M track and field.

First I would like to thank all my coaches it took a village for me to get to this point. I also would like to thank my parents , family , and friends for supporting me. Furthermore I would like to announce my commitment to Texas A&M University #gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/TCBlpXyHRK — Jaiya covington🤩 (@Jaiyaj01) November 11, 2021

Like I said - a year to remember.

"I think it's a great fit for me because just knowing that it's very convenient for where I live so seeing my family wouldn't be a problem and just the environment itself felt like home," Covington said of signing with Texas A&M. "This accomplishment means that I can do anything that I can put my mind to and to make it to the next level."

As Covington enters her senior season she will look to have another standout season in the 100-meter, 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Last season, Covington took third at State in the 100-meter hurdle and made it to the Regional Championship for the high jump (season-best was 5-foot-6) and the 300-meter hurdles (6th - 45.46).

Ad

So, what does this day mean to her?

“It means a lot feel like it would have never come to this point because the year went by so fast so knowing the day is here I’m still numb,” Covington said.