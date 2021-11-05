KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Cy Park’s Harold Perkins

Stud recruit Harold Perkins of Cy Park is the latest KPRC 2 UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

HOUSTON – Cypress Park linebacker Harold Perkins is considered to be one of the top seniors in America. He’ll announce his commitment on Jan. 2, 2022, at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Perkins has offers from pretty much every major university in the country, but his attitude is a humble one. The senior believes his coaches have put him in a position to succeed, and he said he loves playing both sides of the ball so he can help the team.

This past week against Cy Ranch, Perkins ran for 252 yards, two touchdowns and added eight tackles on defense.

“I just want us to be successful as a team,” Perkins said.

“He’s a freak, for lack of a better word,” said his coach, Greg Rogers. “He just wants to get out and compete. His personality is infectious. He’s an awesome kid and he busts his tail with everything he does.”