AP source: Browns excuse Beckham for 2nd straight day

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks off of the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. The star wide receiver was excused from practice on Wednesday, Nov. 3, a day after his father caused a stir before the trade deadline by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

BEREA, Ohio – Odell Beckham Jr. remains lined up outside — way outside.

The polarizing wide receiver was excused from practice for the second straight day on Thursday as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with him, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The team hasn't reached a conclusion yet on what to do with Beckham, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Cleveland could waive Beckham if it doesn't see a reconciliation or bring him back, which seems like a long shot at this point.

Beckham turns 29 on Friday. The three-time Pro Bowler is making $15.75 million this season, and the Browns would have to pay him at least half of that if he was waived and not claimed by another team.

Beckham is under contract for two more seasons but doesn't have any guaranteed money.

Amid a major distraction, the Browns (4-4), who have fallen into last place in the AFC North, visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

Ad

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't speak to the media on Thursday, when Beckham sometimes talks. While he isn't around, his close friend and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry typically holds a media session on Thursday.

Beckham's drama-filled tenure in Cleveland has probably come to an end after a disruptive few days.

On Tuesday, Beckham's father shared a social media post highlighting plays in which his son was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw him the ball.

The Browns told Beckham not to report to practice and afterward Mayfield said he has not heard from his teammate. Mayfield said he was caught off guard by the video, which was released hours before the NFL trade deadline.

“I’ve had conversations with his dad before, man to man, face to face,” Mayfield said. “I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it. I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But hurt? Nah, I’m good. I’ll be all right.”

Ad

Stefanski also said he had not heard from Beckham, who hasn't produced as expected since coming to the Browns in a 2019 trade from the New York Giants.

Beckham has had only two 100-yard games in 2 1/2 seasons with Cleveland. When he was hurt and sidelined last year with a knee injury, Mayfield played his best, the Browns ended their playoff drought and won in the playoffs for the first time since 1994.

On Sunday, Mayfield threw just two passes toward Beckham and that seemed to be a tipping point for the 28-year-old.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL