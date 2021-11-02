76º

Houston Texans trading Charles Omenihu to 49ers, according to multiple reports

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Texans are trading defensive lineman Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Omenihu has been with the Texans ever since the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. Currently in his third season, Omenihu has a career total of seven sacks from his previous two years with the Texans.

Omenihu himself tweeted a note of appreciation Tuesday to Houston Texans fans.

The Texans are expected to be sellers on the market as the NFL trade deadline of 3 p.m. CT Tuesday nears.

