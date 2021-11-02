Houston Texans trading Charles Omenihu to 49ers, according to multiple reports

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Houston Texans are trading defensive lineman Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Sources: The #Texans are trading young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the #49ers in exchange for a future late-rounder. The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Texans have agreed to trade Charles Omenihu to San Francisco 49ers, per a league source @charless_94 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2021

Omenihu has been with the Texans ever since the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. Currently in his third season, Omenihu has a career total of seven sacks from his previous two years with the Texans.

Omenihu himself tweeted a note of appreciation Tuesday to Houston Texans fans.

Houston, I love you thank you for everything. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) November 2, 2021

The Texans are expected to be sellers on the market as the NFL trade deadline of 3 p.m. CT Tuesday nears.