Texans fall to Rams, move to 1-7 on the season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws as he is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

The final score of 38-22 doesn’t seem too dramatic, but for the first three quarters of Sunday’s game, the Texans seemed lifeless.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams held a 6-1 record heading into the game at NRG Stadium, and even without starters Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day had no problem rolling past Houston. In fact, Sean McVay opted to pull the veteran quarterback when the scoreboard read 38-0.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Texans head coach David Culley. “It’s frustrating.”

That fourth quarter, with many of the Rams’ starters pulled from the game, offered a chance for the Texans to score. First, Rex Burkhead with a one yard scoring run. Mills threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks, and Brevin Jordan also found the end zone. Davis Mills showed his ability to throw accurately. For Culley, that fourth quarter offered hope.

“I’m disappointed and I’m frustrated, but I’m not discouraged with this football team, simply because I saw at the end there that, first of all, they’re not going to quit,” said Culley. “We just got to play better. We got to coach better.”

Quarterback questions loom over the Texans franchise, with reports that Deshaun Watson could be traded before the trade deadline this coming Tuesday. Culley wouldn’t confirm whether or not Tyrod Taylor could return as the starting quarterback.

“We got to continue to play better. We know what that process is, we know what we have to do, we’re not there yet. We’re going to keep coaching it.”

Each week has been a struggle for Houston, after that first win against Jacksonville.

Perhaps David Culley summed it up best with his first quote to media after the loss:

“They whooped our butts.”