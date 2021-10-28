VYPEcast: Budd Booth of Memorial Mustang Tennis

HOUSTON - Simply put. Budd Booth has built a dynasty at Memorial High School on the tennis hardtops.

With a victory over Fort Bend Clements last Friday, Memorial team tennis claimed its 13th-straight Regional Championship, advancing them to the 2021 UIL State Team Tennis Tournament in College Station.

The Mustangs are slated to face Lake Travis on Thursday morning (11:30 am) at Texas A&M. Memorial enters the match with a perfect 18-0 record on the season and is seeking the program's third state championship. The Mustangs won their first in 2017 and second in 2019.

VYPE caught up with Booth for an interview last week after their 10-1 victory over Fort Bend Clements.

Check out the full interview below, which was recorded on Friday (10/22) afternoon.