Watch the World Series games in style: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag

HOUSTON – As the Astros continue to battle it out in the World Series, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match.

Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, and here is where you can find it:

Ram Shirts

Ram Shirts has Astros gear for everyone, like their #CBL Certified Baseball Lover shirt.

#CBL Certified Baseball Lover shirt. Collected Oct. 27, 2021. Promotional photo from Ram Shirts (Ram Shirts)

The shirts are currently on sale online for $23.99 and are available in various sizes from an extra-small to 4x large.

State Line

State Line Designs offers unique gear for all Astros lovers, including their Hou Vs. The World shirt.

HOU vs The World t-shirt promotional photo from State Line Designs. Captured on Oct. 27, 2021. (State Line Designs)

Shirts are being sold for $30.00 and have size options from extra small to 3x large.

713 Shirts

713 Shirts recently partnered up with graphic designer @DTexanz to create their Houston Made t-shirt.

Houston Made shirt by 713 Shirts and D Texanz captured for promotional use on Oct 27, 2021. (713 Shirts)

The shirts are currently on sale for $24.99 and have sizes available from a small to 3x large.

The store is located at 8536 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77071.

Sam and Davy

Sam and Davy celebrate the Astros with their apparel especially with their Houston is Everything crewneck.

Houston is Everything crewneck by Sam and Davy captured for promotional use on Oct 27, 2021. (Sam and Davy)

Crewnecks are sold for $48.00 and have sizing available from extra small to 4x large.

Clothing is available online and in store located at the River Oaks Shopping Center, 2043 West Gray St.

Running Game Clothing Co.

Running Game has a awesome collection of women’s Astros gear including their Crush City Script cropped hoodie.

Crush City Script Cropped Hoodie from Running Game Clothing Co. captured for promotional use on Oct. 27, 2021. (Running Game Clothing Co.)

The hoodies are on sale for $39.00 and offer sizes from small to extra large.

Diverscity Clothing Co

Diverscity Clothing Co. stands out with their HTX Baseball 3/4 sleeve shirt.

HTX Baseball 3/4 sleeve raglan shirt from Diverscity Clothing Co. captured for promotional use on Oct. 27, 2021. (Diverscity Clothing Co.)

The shirts are sold for $32.00 and can be ordered in sizes, extra small to 2x large.