UIL Team Tennis playoffs push into Regional Quarterfinals

HOUSTON - Tennis is that unique UIL sport that really is played all year long.

In the fall, it is team tennis and then in the spring it shifts to individual tennis. But right now it is all about the team and the 2021 UIL Team Tennis Playoffs have been in full swing for a week now as Regional Quarterfinal play begins today.

Last season it was The Woodlands and Memorial that advanced to the Class 6A State Semifinals but both fell in that round. In 2019, Memorial won the Class 6A State Championship.

Here is how the bracket shakes out for Houston-area teams heading into this week with the Regional Finals set for Friday, which will determine who advances to the state tournament.

CLASS 6A - Region II

College Park vs Klein Cain Klein Oak vs No. 9 The Woodlands

CLASS 6A - Region III No. 8 Fort Bend Clements vs No. 13 Tompkins (10/19 - 2 pm at Clements HS) Clear Springs vs No. 19 Pearland Dawson (10/19 - 2:30 pm) **Winners will face each other in Regional Semifinals later this week**

- Fort Bend Clements has been impressive this postseason, beating Cinco Ranch 12-0 and then downing No. 21 Stratford 10-1. Tompkins has also just dropped one match this postseason.

No. 14 Seven Lakes vs No. 3 Houston Memorial (10/19 - 3 pm at Memorial HS) Deer Park vs No. 23 Kingwood (10/19 - 2 pm at Baytown Sterling HS) **Winners will face each other in Regional Semifinals later this week**

- Memorial year in and year out is the favorite to make a Regional Final or State Tournament run out of Houston. The Mustangs entered the postseason ranked as the No. 3 team in Texas in Class 6A by TTCA. They have blanked both Heights and Fort Bend Dulles, 10-0, en route to this Regional Quarters appearance.

Class 5A- Region III

Lake Creek vs No. 15 Katy Jordan (10/19 - 10:30 am - Jordan HS) Foster vs Baytown Sterling (10/19 - 2:20 pm - Pearland HS) **Winners will face each other in Regional Semifinals later this week**

No. 21 Friendswood vs Barbers Hill (10/18 - 3:30 pm - Barbers Hill HS)

- Baytown Sterling is trying to relive the magic they caught from last year when they made a deep run in the playoffs. So far in 2021, they are doing just that. The Rangers have beaten both Galena Park and Angleton soundly, winning 19-0 in each match. Katy Jordan is also making some noise as they have beaten New Caney and Austin McCallum each 10-0 to reach the third round.