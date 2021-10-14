THROUGH THE LENS: Fort Bend ISD Cross Country

Fort Bend ISD speedsters have been putting in the miles since June and are seeing their hard work pay off this fall. Fort Bend Austin junior Maggie Lowry has her sights set on getting to state after a strong sophomore season.

Also, keep an eye on Austin senior Nishil Shah, Ridge Point seniors Andrew Blake, Conner Kubycheck and Jesus Rojas; Clements junior Isabella Martinez; and Ridge Point senior Julianna Jaasma and junior Annette Smith.

On the team side, Elkins' boys, Ridge Point's boys, Ridge Point's girls and Clements' girls have high expectations after strong showings at the district meet last year.