VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/1/21

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Football match-ups on Friday, October 1:

7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Cedar Creek

7PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. Boerne Geneva

7PM - Football: Manor vs. Georgetown

7PM - Football: St. Michael's vs. John Paul II

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Vista Ridge

7PM - Football: Richland vs. Red Oak

7PM - Football: Byron Nelson vs. Eaton

7PM - Football: Davis vs. Eisenhower

7PM - Football: Episcopal vs. ESD

7PM - Football: Travis vs. George Ranch

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Port Arthur Memorial

7PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. St. John's​

7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Spring Woods

7PM - Football: Pflugerville vs. Leander

7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. Antonian

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. LASA

7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. Travis

7:30PM - Football: Poth vs. Dilley