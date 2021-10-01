VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/1/21
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Football match-ups on Friday, October 1:
7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Cedar Creek
7PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. Boerne Geneva
7PM - Football: Manor vs. Georgetown
7PM - Football: St. Michael's vs. John Paul II
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Vista Ridge
7PM - Football: Richland vs. Red Oak
7PM - Football: Byron Nelson vs. Eaton
7PM - Football: Davis vs. Eisenhower
7PM - Football: Episcopal vs. ESD
7PM - Football: Travis vs. George Ranch
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Port Arthur Memorial
7PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. St. John's
7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Spring Woods
7PM - Football: Pflugerville vs. Leander
7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. Antonian
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. LASA
7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. Travis
7:30PM - Football: Poth vs. Dilley
Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved