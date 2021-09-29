MR. OAK: Tullos Impresses on Field, Track and Classroom

Gannon Tullos is a dude.

The Klein Oak dual-sport athlete gets it done on the fields of play and in the classroom.

In football, he's a no- nonsense linebacker who uses his track speed to run down running backs and quarterbacks, while dropping into coverage on pass plays.

Football has been in his blood since the age of five, and it will be beyond his days in the black and gold.



"I've had dreams of playing at the next level since I was really young playing Little League," he said. "It hit me when I was in the ninth grade that I could play in college."

He reached the varsity level at the end of his sophomore season and led the Panthers' defense a year ago earning first-team, all- district honors. Oak reached the postseason and won a Bi- District playoff game against Cy Ranch.

What sets Tullos apart is his cerebral approach to the game.

"My strength is definitely my knowledge of the game," he said. "I watch a ton of film and really prepare. That's a big part of who I am and my success."

It's no surprise seeing that the 6-foot-2, heat-seeking missile is a member of the National Honor Society. That is also reflective in the college offers he has compiled.

"Academics is everything to me," he said. "I'm looking at a school that is a good fit, that will develop me as an athlete and a person. The Ivy League and Academies are great examples of those types of schools."

The former Seatle Seahawk great Cam Chancellor-fan has big expectations for his Panthers this season as offensive coordinator Brandon Carpenter takes over the head coaching position.

"Coach Carpenter is a great leader and mentor. We have faith in him to grow this program the way it should.

"I want to push our guys by working hard and executing our game plan. Let's play as perfect as we can."

3 Things to Watch - Klein Oak

[Back Row] Kaleb Black, Jake Hufstedler, Gannon Tullos, Chris Terrazas and Drake Watson; [Front Row] AJ Broussard, Joshua Wiggins, Preston Hatter and Tré Tyson

HEY COACH: Brandon Carpenter takes over for coach Jason Glenn. It should be a smooth transition as Carpenter has been the OC and QB coach for four years. During that time, Oak has gone 31-15 and was in the postseason every year.

MAD HATTER: QB PJ Hatter is a difference-maker. The junior QB is 6-foot-2 and can run like the wind, and he's ready for

a breakout 2021 season. He had a tremendous playoff game performance against Cy Ranch, showing flashes of brilliance.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Klein Oak has some special players on the defensive side of the ball in AJ Broussard, Joshua Wiggins (Colorado), Gannon Tullos and Dorian Gates (Vandy). They are going to need to get some stops so the offense can go to work.