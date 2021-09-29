Athlete of the Week: Santana Scott of Morton Ranch presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Sanatana Scott RB had one of the best performances of the season recently against Lake Creek. Scott rushed for 240 yards averaging 11 yards per carry and scored 5 total touchdowns. Scott accounted for staggering 472 total yards on the night. A showing like that gives Scott the nod for Athlete of the Week.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet. CLICK HERE for more great video content from H-Town High School Sports.

Customer Appreciation Event going on now! Shop Hot Items IN STOCK and save 15% off all Furniture and Accessories plus get FREE delivery.