WHAT'S INSIDE: The inaugural Klein ISD Edition

Whether you are a Bearkat, Golden Eagle, Panther, Tiger or Hurricane, Klein ISD is one of the proudest districts around.

Klein ISD feels like home and is one of the most respected school districts in the state of Texas. From the football fields, volleyball courts and tennis courts, the cross-country courses, band halls or cheer and dance rooms, Klein ISD students have put in the work with hopes of making the 2021-22 year the best yet.

Let's jump right into… Welcome to the Inaugural VYPE Klein ISD Magazine.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DIGITAL FLIPBOOK

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PHOTOS