KPRC2 is happy to name Paris Herrman our athlete of the week!

Herrman is a senior captain who gives her all on and off the court. Herrman says she takes pride in leadership.

“I try to lead by example,” said Herrman, an outside hitter and defensive specialist.

According to our partners at Vype, Herrman had 25 kills, 33 digs, five aces, and three blocks in sweeps over Katy and Katy Taylor to help keep Katy Tompkins undefeated in district play.

Congratulations, Paris!