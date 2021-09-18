VYPE Houston Friday Night Lights Scoreboard (9.17.21): Willis stuns A&M Consolidated; Full Scoreboard

HOUSTON - The Willis Wildkats went on the road on Friday night and knocked off No. 5 A&M Consolidated, 24-17, giving them a signature win heading into district play.



The Wildkats have been led this season by dual-threat QB Derek Lagway, who on Friday before the game received an offer from Texas Tech.

In the world of perfection, C.E. King improved to 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2014. That year, the Panthers went on to go 10-2. Maybe this start is a sign of what's to come with District 21-6A play starting next week against Kingwood for the Panthers.

Clear Falls continued its hot start, ending Cinco Ranch's perfect season with an impressive home win. Dobie was also handed its first loss of the season by Dickinson, while Ridge Point bounced back from its first loss of the year with a dominant win over FB Austin, 64-0.

Huffman also joined the 4-0 club with a 37-20 victory over Navasota. Magnolia West, Grand Oaks, Klein Forest and Sam Rayburn - for only the second time in program history - also improved to 4-0. For Sam Rayburn, remember this was a program that prior to last year's 3-7 mark, from 2013 to 2020 went an abysmal 3-65 overall with five winless seasons in that mix.

Check out the graphic below for more scores from around the Houston-area.