KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Spring’s Bishop Davenport

Davenport has impressed many with his leadership, and has committed to play his college ball at Utah State

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

SPRING – Fans can’t get enough of Bishop Davenport. The Spring High School quarterback is consistently putting on incredible performances, and the Lions are undefeated so far this season.

“I try to lead by example,” Davenport said. “And just having my teammates, I lead them as well, like the captains, so that they can lead other people and teammates and it just goes on from there.”

Davenport’s head coach, Trent Miller, says his quarterback is extremely deserving of the UTMB Health Athlete of the Week award.

“It’s hard to break down in a few sentences how special Bishop is,” Miller said. “I mean, he’s an amazing young man - an amazing talent, complete student of the game, tremendous leader in our locker room, and we’re fortunate to have him here at Spring High School.”

