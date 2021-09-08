VYPE Houston 5A Football Rankings (9.8.21): FB Marshall, Paetow hold Top 2 slots

It was another busy week of Texas high school football here in Houston.
As we get ready to head into, yes, Week 3 already we have looked at and adjusted the Top 10 in Class 5A as some new teams - Baytown Lee and Angleton - break into the grouping.
VYPE Class 5A Top 10 (Week 3 - 9/7/2021)
Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (2-0) – Defeated Elkins 49-7 Paetow Panthers (2-0) – Defeated Morton Ranch 43-14 Manvel Mavericks (1-1) – Defeated Crosby 35-21 Magnolia West (2-0) – Defeated Temple 27-14 New Caney (2-0) – Defeated Kingwood Park 47-27 Montgomery (2-0) - Defeated Dayton 45-20 Lake Creek (2-0) – Defeated Porter 35-15 Fort Bend Hightower (1-1) – Lost to Westfield 38-12 Baytown Lee (2-0) – Defeated Chavez 58-17 Angleton (2-0) – Defeated Alief Taylor 49-41
Others to Watch: Texas City, Fulshear, Foster