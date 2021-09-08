Clear icon
VYPE Houston 5A Football Rankings (9.8.21): FB Marshall, Paetow hold Top 2 slots

Joshua Koch

Vype

It was another busy week of Texas high school football here in Houston.

As we get ready to head into, yes, Week 3 already we have looked at and adjusted the Top 10 in Class 5A as some new teams - Baytown Lee and Angleton - break into the grouping.

VYPE Class 5A Top 10 (Week 3 - 9/7/2021)

  • Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (2-0) – Defeated Elkins 49-7
  • Paetow Panthers (2-0) – Defeated Morton Ranch 43-14
  • Manvel Mavericks (1-1) – Defeated Crosby 35-21
  • Magnolia West (2-0) – Defeated Temple 27-14
  • New Caney (2-0) – Defeated Kingwood Park 47-27
  • Montgomery (2-0) - Defeated Dayton 45-20
  • Lake Creek (2-0) – Defeated Porter 35-15
  • Fort Bend Hightower (1-1) – Lost to Westfield 38-12
  • Baytown Lee (2-0) – Defeated Chavez 58-17
  • Angleton (2-0) – Defeated Alief Taylor 49-41

    • Others to Watch: Texas City, Fulshear, Foster

