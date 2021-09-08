VYPE Houston 5A Football Rankings (9.8.21): FB Marshall, Paetow hold Top 2 slots

It was another busy week of Texas high school football here in Houston.

As we get ready to head into, yes, Week 3 already we have looked at and adjusted the Top 10 in Class 5A as some new teams - Baytown Lee and Angleton - break into the grouping.

VYPE Class 5A Top 10 (Week 3 - 9/7/2021)

Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (2-0) – Defeated Elkins 49-7

Paetow Panthers (2-0) – Defeated Morton Ranch 43-14

Manvel Mavericks (1-1) – Defeated Crosby 35-21

Magnolia West (2-0) – Defeated Temple 27-14

New Caney (2-0) – Defeated Kingwood Park 47-27

Montgomery (2-0) - Defeated Dayton 45-20

Lake Creek (2-0) – Defeated Porter 35-15

Fort Bend Hightower (1-1) – Lost to Westfield 38-12

Baytown Lee (2-0) – Defeated Chavez 58-17

Angleton (2-0) – Defeated Alief Taylor 49-41

Others to Watch: Texas City, Fulshear, Foster