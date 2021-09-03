KPRC & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Jersey Village junior Darius Johnson

Jersey Village junior Darius Johnson missed the 2020 season with an injury, but spent his time rehabbing and working hard to make sure he had a spot with the 2021 Falcons.

In his first game as a junior, Johnson picked off 3 Alief Hastings passes and took one for a touchdown in a blowout win for Jersey Village.

Johnson saw his hard work pay off and backed up the faith his head coach, David Snokhous had in him.

“He’s a good kid,” said Snokhous.

Johnson is a 5-foot-11 defensive back who can play both offense and defense, but through his first game this season has excelled at getting to the ball on the defensive end.

Jersey Village will face Langham Creek this week.