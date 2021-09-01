VYPE Houston Volleyball Report (8.31.21): Barbers Hill improves to 18-2, The Woodlands sweeps Ridge Point

KINGWOOD - This is not the same Barbers Hill team from a year ago. In fact, it is one that has gone through an entire offseason, summer and now preseason with a chip on its shoulder.

After suffering a first round exit, the first time since 2009, to a senior-laden Texas City squad a year ago the Lady Eagles have been focused on being "competitive and scrappy".

So far in 2021, this "scrappy" Barbers Hill team is now 18-2 following a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-14) victory over Kingwood Park on Tuesday night and secured its 16th sweep of the season.

"In practice we are very competitive against each other, we show no mercy to each other," Barbers Hill coach Casey Veen said. "We have this battle mentality that is just going hard every single point. It's showcasing on the court. I'm just really proud of the girls staying mentally focused and driven on what we're trying to accomplish this year."

Kingwood Park (15-8), which was back at full strength on Tuesday night after dealing with some absences due to COVID, battled in the first two sets leading at multiple points. The Panthers were led by Charlee Jordan's 16 kills and 11 digs.



"I think I've learned that we can really persevere and fight back," first-year Kingwood Park coach Stormi Champion said. "We've experienced a lot recently with absences with COVID and it's really adjusting to each other and getting back to where we were."

Barbers Hill was led by Kelsi Wingo's five kills and 10 assists, while Avery Wilks chipped in six kills and five blocks. Meagan Mayfield had five kills, Madison Danley had nine digs and Peyton Fadal led the team with 13 assists in the win.

For Wingo, who is verbally committed to Blinn JC, says that from the team they were last year, this group has made "leaps and bounds" in just one offseason.

"We are strong and determined every single point, every single practice," Wingo said. "It's great team chemistry."

Other Notable Results



ROAD WARRIOR: The Woodlands swept Ridge Point 3-0 (28-26, 25-18, 25-18) on Tuesday night on the road. It was the 26th win of the season for The Woodlands and was a nice bounce-back for the Lady Highlanders after losing three matches over the weekend in tournament play. The Highlanders up next face 2020 Class 6A State Champion Seven Lakes on the road again on Friday.

5-SET THRILLERS: In the private school realm there were some five-set thrillers. Fort Bend Christian Academy defeated Rosehill Christian 3-2, Concordia Lutheran defeated Fort Bend Home School 3-2 and the John Cooper School downed Frassati 3-2.

STREAK SNAPPER: Foster defeated Fulshear on Tuesday night in district play in a five-set thriller. This marked the first district loss for Fulshear since the 2018 season.

.@Foster_vball junior Koryn Johnson discusses the Falcons’ big 3-2 district win tonight over Fulshear. It is Fulshear’s first district loss since 2018. #txhsvb @lcisdathletics pic.twitter.com/wQpyoRMuhz — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 1, 2021

MORE RESULTS (Tuesday, 8-31)

