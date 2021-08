(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An NBA source confirmed to KPRC 2 Sports former Houston Cougars guard Armoni Brooks signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Houston Rockets.

The contract allows the Rockets some roster flexibility, and can be converted to either a two-way contract or a minimum NBA contract.

Brooks scored 11.2 points per game in 20 games last season, hitting 60 threes. Brooks holds a very specific NBA record - hitting 47 threes over his first 17 games, breaking Damian Lillard’s rookie record of 43.