How to watch Day 1 events at the Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 24: Flag bearers Melissa Stockwell and Charles Aoki of Team United States lead their delegation in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tokyo Paralympics have kicked off and events are available live online., coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Tuesday, August 24

NBCSN: Tokyo Paralympics Coverage (9:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.)

Para Swimming: Session 1 - Heats (7:00 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.)

Women’s Preliminary Wheelchair Basketball Game 1: Netherlands vs. USA (7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.)

Para Track Cycling: Women’s C5 & C1-3 Indv. Pursuits, & more (8:00 p.m. - 1:25 a.m.)

Wheelchair Rugby: Preliminary Round Session 1: USA vs. New Zealand (9:30 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.)

These livestreams are available early on Wednesday, August 25

Para Swimming: Session 2 - Finals (3:00 a.m. - 7:05 a.m.)

Goalball: Prelim Matches - BRA vs. USA (3:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.)