2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Sleepers: The Woodlands Christian Academy

The Warriors are under new leadership this season as Chris McClanahan takes over the program for Randy Hollas, who moves into the Athletic Director role full time.

The Warriors went 4-4 a year ago and were a Bi- District finalist.

Back is Josh Johnson to run the offense at quarterback after passing for 1,101 yards and rushing for another 403 with 21 total scores in 2020.

Roric Hawkins Jr. will be rumbling out of the backfield along with Ryan Leslie. Sebastian Bryngelson is a big target at TE and doubles as a linebacker on the defense, while Colby Gorman will provide push on the OL and Ezekiel Jurado on the defensive line.

The Warriors are in an ultra-tough district and will have to battle Second Baptist School and Fort Bend Christian Academy, which should prepare them for the playoffs.