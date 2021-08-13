VYPE to unveil the 2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview Cover on KPRC 2 Sports Sunday

HOUSTON - VYPE Media Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta will be a guest of KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy on Sunday night during KPRC Channel 2 Sports Sunday, which is making its return following the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Malatesta is joining McIlvoy to talk about the upcoming 2021 Texas high school football season but to also unveil the cover of the 2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. This is the 14th annual edition of the 100-page preview magazine and the second time in history.

Previous covers have included the likes of Episcopal's Jaylen Waddle (Alabama - Miami Dolphins), Fort Bend Marshall's Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State - Atlanta Falcons), Manvel's D'eriq King (Miami), North Shore's Dematrius Davis (Auburn), St. Pius X's Grant Gunnell (Memphis) and Atascocita's Kenyon Green (Texas A&M).

Tune into KRPC Channel 2 on Sunday night starting at 10:30 pm and see who will be gracing the cover of the 2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

VYPE and KPRC Channel 2 are excited to enter the second year of their content-sharing partnership.