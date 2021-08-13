VYPE 2021 Football Preview: Private School Preseason Top 10

Welcome to the 2021 Texas High School Football season!!

We officially kickoff on August 26 with some Thursday night action across the city of Houston but at VYPE we need to get you ready to go out to the games.



The 14th annual VYPE Houston Football Magazine Preview presented by Academy has arrived! We will count you down to kickoff with district previews, top recruit lists and more! But first, who are the top teams in H-Town?

Let's get it started with the Private School realm and the No.1 team is ...

1) Second Baptist School Eagles

2) Kinkaid Falcons

3) Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

4) John Cooper School Dragons

5) Legacy Prep Lions

6) Episcopal Knights

7) St. Pius X Panthers

8) Cypress Christian Warriors

9) The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

10) Rosehill Christian Eagles





Others to Watch: Bay Area Christian, Lutheran South Academy, Emery/Weiner, St. Thomas