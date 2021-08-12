Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Sports

VYPE 2021 Football Preview: Preseason 5A Top 10

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports, Houston High School Football
VYPE 2021 Football Preview: Preseason 5A Top 10
VYPE 2021 Football Preview: Preseason 5A Top 10 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Welcome to the 2021 Texas High School Football season!!

We officially kickoff on August 26 with some Thursday night action across the city of Houston but at VYPE we need to get you ready to go out to the games.

The 14th annual VYPE Houston Football Magazine Preview presented by Academy has arrived! We will count you down to kickoff with district previews, top recruit lists and more! But first, who are the top teams in H-Town?
Let's get it started with Class 5A and the No.1 team is ...

1) Fort Bend Marshall Buffs
2) Manvel Mavericks
3) Paetow Panthers
4) Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes
5) Crosby Cougars
6) Foster Falcons
7) Magnolia West Mustangs
8) Barbers Hill Eagles
9) Montgomery Bears
10) Galena Park Yellowjackets

Others to Watch: Magnolia, New Caney, Porter, Goose Creek Memorial, Friendswood

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved