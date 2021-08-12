VYPE 2021 Football Preview: Preseason 5A Top 10

Welcome to the 2021 Texas High School Football season!!

We officially kickoff on August 26 with some Thursday night action across the city of Houston but at VYPE we need to get you ready to go out to the games.



The 14th annual VYPE Houston Football Magazine Preview presented by Academy has arrived! We will count you down to kickoff with district previews, top recruit lists and more! But first, who are the top teams in H-Town?

Let's get it started with Class 5A and the No.1 team is ...

1) Fort Bend Marshall Buffs

2) Manvel Mavericks

3) Paetow Panthers

4) Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes

5) Crosby Cougars

6) Foster Falcons

7) Magnolia West Mustangs

8) Barbers Hill Eagles

9) Montgomery Bears

10) Galena Park Yellowjackets





Others to Watch: Magnolia, New Caney, Porter, Goose Creek Memorial, Friendswood