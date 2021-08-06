2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Needville Lady Jays

The Lady Jays have been a force in Class 4A the last four years. Despite a hiccup in 2019 when it finished as a bi-district finalist, Needville won the State Title in 2017, was a State Runner-up in 2018 and a Regional Finalist last year.

They have 150 total wins over the last four seasons.

Needville returns two of their top three attackers in seniors Ashley Fojtik and Cayla Kozik. They combined to average 4.2 kills per set last season.

Fojtik will also set the tempo for the Needville offense after finishing second on the team in assists last season at four per game.

Senior libero Alyssa Edwards is back to lead the defense after averaging 6.5 digs per set last season.

Seniors Yasmyn Ochoa and Sarah Doggett are impactful up front, particularly defensively; Ochoa averaged a kill and dig per set and had 47 total blocks. Doggett had 61 total blocks.

Also, watch for junior middle Maya Scott this season for the 'Jays.

