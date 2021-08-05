Cloudy icon
CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics

Dawn Campbell, Director of Digital & Enterprise Content

Tags: Olympics, Live streams, Team USA, Soccer, Baseball
SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States drives to the basket against Cayla George #15 of Team Australia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Quarterfinals game on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 04, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Thursday, August 5:

11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics

AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:30 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics

Specific Thursday events to watch

GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Women’s Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)

VOLLEYBALL: 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States

BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia

SOCCER: 9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada

Specific Friday events to watch

SPORT CLIMBING: 3:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Women’s Combined Final

WATER POLO: 4:20 a.m. - 5:40 a.m. Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States

TRACK & FIELD: 5:50 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav & more (Allyson Felix)

SOCCER: 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada

