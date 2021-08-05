CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Thursday, August 5:
11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics
AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:30 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics
Specific Thursday events to watch
GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Women’s Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)
VOLLEYBALL: 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States
BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia
SOCCER: 9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada
Specific Friday events to watch
SPORT CLIMBING: 3:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Women’s Combined Final
WATER POLO: 4:20 a.m. - 5:40 a.m. Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States
TRACK & FIELD: 5:50 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav & more (Allyson Felix)
