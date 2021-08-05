2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Deer Park Deer

Deer Park coach Cortni Cox has four keys to success for her team this season: teamwork, trust each other, stay healthy and treat every game like it's a championship match.

If the Deer can abide by those, they could be in for a special season because they certainly have the talent.

Four starters return from a 20-8 Regional Quarterfinalist team.

Deer Park will be led by a pair of budding sophomores in Cayley Hanson (177 kills, 344 assists, 207 digs) and Tatum Busch (247 kills, 223 digs).

Busch was the District 22-6A Offensive MVP last year as a freshman. Hanson, who is with the 2021 U.S. Girls National Team development program, was the District 22-6A Newcomer of the Year.

Senior McKenna Malone (38 kills, 24 blocks) will also have a central role. Deer Park has made the playoffs every year since 1990 and hopes to get back to the Regional Tournament for the second time in three years.

