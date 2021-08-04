CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Wednesday, August 4:
11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics
AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics
Specific Wednesday events to watch
GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 1
TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 1:05 a.m. Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110m hurdles & more (Gabby Thomas, Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway)
SKATEBOARDING: 7:00 p.m. - 11:40 p.m. Men’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women’s Semifinal Match 1: SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)
BASKETBALL: 11:15 p.m. - 1:15 a.m. Men’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Australia
Specific Thursday events to watch
DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 2:25 a.m. Women’s 10m Platform - Final
WATER POLO: 1:30 a.m. - 2:50 a.m. Women’s Semifinal 1: ROC vs United States
SOCCER: 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Australia vs United States
SPORT CLIMBING: 3:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Men’s Combined Final
TRACK & FIELD: 4:40 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more (Allyson Felix, Michael Norman)
BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Game 8: United States vs. South Korea