CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Kevin Durant #7 and Devin Booker #15 of Team United States celebrate a win against Spain following a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Wednesday, August 4:

11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics

AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics

Specific Wednesday events to watch

GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 1

TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 1:05 a.m. Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110m hurdles & more (Gabby Thomas, Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway)

SKATEBOARDING: 7:00 p.m. - 11:40 p.m. Men’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women’s Semifinal Match 1: SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)

BASKETBALL: 11:15 p.m. - 1:15 a.m. Men’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Australia

Specific Thursday events to watch

DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 2:25 a.m. Women’s 10m Platform - Final

WATER POLO: 1:30 a.m. - 2:50 a.m. Women’s Semifinal 1: ROC vs United States

SOCCER: 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Australia vs United States

SPORT CLIMBING: 3:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Men’s Combined Final

TRACK & FIELD: 4:40 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more (Allyson Felix, Michael Norman)

BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Game 8: United States vs. South Korea