VYPE 411: Olivia Abbott of Stratford

Olivia Abbott recently won the VYPE Houston Public School Preseason Libero of the Year Fall Poll! VYPE caught up with Abbott for the 411 on the star from Stratford.

VYPE: How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get your start?

Abbott: I have been playing volleyball for what about 6 years. I got into it because I had been in gymnastics for almost my entire life and I decided I wanted to try something different, plus I loved the thought of being with a team instead of on my own when I was competing.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?

Abbott: My favorite athlete is Simone Biles because her drive to always want to be the better no matter how good the world thinks she is really inspires me.

VYPE: What's your pre-game meal? Routine?

Abbott: My pregame meal is always some form of lean protein with complex carbs so I have energy and an upbeat mood on the court. I don't have much of a set routine, but my favorite thing to do is dance with my teammates and loosen up in a fun way before a match.

VYPE: Off the court, what is your favorite thing to do?

Abbott: Off the court, my favorite thing to do is spend time with my family and friends, and travel.

VYPE: What's your favorite subject in school?

Abbott:My favorite subject in school is history.

VYPE: What is the one memory from the game you'll never forget playing volleyball?

Abbott: The one memory I will never forget is when my club team had qualified for nationals after a long season full of COVID and obstacles. I always smile thinking about the very last point and that feeling of pride overflowing the court.