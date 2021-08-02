CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on balance beam on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Monday, August 2:

11:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics

AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics

Specific Monday events to watch

TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. M 400m hurdles, W Long Jump; Rnd 1s: M 200m & more (Noah Lyles, Allyson Felix, Rai Benjamin)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 1: GER (Ludwig/Kozuch) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)

BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs United States

Specific Tuesday events to watch

WATER POLO: 12:00 a.m. - 1:20 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs United States

DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. Men’s 3m Springboard – Final (Tyler Downs & Andrew Capobianco)

GYMNASTICS: 3:00 a.m. - 5:25 a.m. Event Finals: M Parallel Bars, W Balance Beam, M High Bar (Simone Biles, Suni Lee)

TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. M Pole Vault, W Hammer, W 800m, W 200m & more (DeAnna Price, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles)

EQUESTRIAN: 5:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Jumping Individual Qualification (Jessica Springsteen)