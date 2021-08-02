CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Monday, August 2:
11:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics
AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics
Specific Monday events to watch
TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. M 400m hurdles, W Long Jump; Rnd 1s: M 200m & more (Noah Lyles, Allyson Felix, Rai Benjamin)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 1: GER (Ludwig/Kozuch) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)
BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs United States
Specific Tuesday events to watch
WATER POLO: 12:00 a.m. - 1:20 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs United States
DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. Men’s 3m Springboard – Final (Tyler Downs & Andrew Capobianco)
GYMNASTICS: 3:00 a.m. - 5:25 a.m. Event Finals: M Parallel Bars, W Balance Beam, M High Bar (Simone Biles, Suni Lee)
TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. M Pole Vault, W Hammer, W 800m, W 200m & more (DeAnna Price, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles)
EQUESTRIAN: 5:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Jumping Individual Qualification (Jessica Springsteen)