2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Ridge Point Panthers

Ridge Point returns significant firepower from a team that finished 2020 winning 13 of its last 15 games.

While the Panthers will have depth offensively, it will be defense where they will stand out. They have the height, athleticism and length to disrupt opposing attacks with ease.

Senior 6-foot outside hitter Nina Moorer and junior 6-foot-3 outside hitter Sydney Jordan averaged 2.6 and 2.2 kills per set, respectively, last season.

Senior libero Nylah Raspberry was a force defensively, averaging 4.6 digs per set. Jordan added 3.9 digs per set. Senior middle Alexis Roberson (1.6 kills per set) and junior middle Arissa Smith (1.0 kill per set) also figure to contribute into the Panthers' attack. Smith led the team with 65 total blocks. Roberson added 63.

There will be a pair of new faces on the team this season in incoming freshmen Kennedi Rogers and Aaliyah Smith.

Ad

Just a season removed from back-to-back trips to the State Tournament, Ridge Point is hungry for another deep postseason run.

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE