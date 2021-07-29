Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Suni Lee is golden: Social media lights up with congratulations for gymnast on her Olympic title

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

TOKYO – Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title. After her big win, people took to social media to wish the gymnast congratulations.

Here is what they had to say:

What did you think when you saw news of her win? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author:

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

