Suni Lee is golden: Social media lights up with congratulations for gymnast on her Olympic title

TOKYO – Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title. After her big win, people took to social media to wish the gymnast congratulations.

Here is what they had to say:

She did it. She really did the damn thing. This is just so cool. 😭



Suni Lee is now the Queen of America. pic.twitter.com/sSr3xbW4mz — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) July 29, 2021

SUNI LEE ALL AROUND OLYMPIC CHAMPION. SHE DID IT. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7hGWxizYL — sandra (@saandrab58) July 29, 2021

Congratulations to Suni Lee, winner of Olympic All-Around GOLD!!! 🥇



WE ARE PROUD OF YOU! https://t.co/vBjic1w1Hp — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 29, 2021

-first Hmong American to make it to the Olympics

-first Asian woman to win the Olympic individual all around (of any nationality)

-only the third nonwhite women’s Olympic all-around champion



Suni Lee, what a moment 🤩 — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) July 29, 2021

🥇 SHE DID IT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Suni Lee is the all-around gymnastics champion. 🥇#sunisalee #SuniLee #Olympics pic.twitter.com/zrQI6VyaZI — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 29, 2021

She did it. @sunisalee_ just won 🥇 gold in the all around! I literally can’t stop crying! All the sacrifice a refugee family had to endure to put you on that podium and now the world has a chance to know who we are. So proud to be Hmong American today! 😭❤️💯🇺🇸#madebyrefugees pic.twitter.com/OhkmI1aiBF — Tara Vang, MPH (@taravang) July 29, 2021

all rise for queen sunisa lee, our olympic champion pic.twitter.com/h66OqpquFW — kirsty 🌙 (@wolfturns) July 29, 2021

What did you think when you saw news of her win? Let us know in the comments.