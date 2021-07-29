2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Clear Springs Chargers

The Clear Springs Chargers reached the Regional Semis for the second time in school history after finishing second in district behind Clear Falls.

The Chargers slayed Alvin, Kingwood and Deer Park before falling to Katy.

Coach Shannon McClellan graduated studs Shyia Richardson (U. of San Francisco) and Alana Dawson (Emory), who were co-MVP and co-Offensive MVP, respectively.

All is not lost, however, as little sister and District Newcomer of the Year Ashley Richardson returns as an all-around player who can hit, set and dig.

Second-teamer Grace King prepares for her senior season on the outside. Setter Morgen Durgens will also contribute more as a sophomore.

"We just need to unite in the adversity we will face and play as a team," coach McClellan said. "Ball-control will be a big key for us this season as well."

