Japan repeats as softball champs 13 years apart, downing United States in final

Japan third baseman Yu Yamamoto reacts after scoring against the United States during the fifth inning in the softball gold medal game.

On home soil, in an event their nation rescued from a state of Olympic neglect specifically for these Games, Japan’s softball team delivered a near flawless performance to defeat the United States 2-0 in a gold medal rematch 13 years in the making.

Just as they did in the final of the Beijing 2008 Olympics – the last Games to feature softball prior to Tokyo – Japan knocked off an undefeated American team whose bats went quiet when it mattered most.

The pitching matchup was a poetically familiar one. 4,724 days after squaring off in the final in Beijing, 38-year-old Cat Osterman and 39-year-old Ueno Yukiko shared the pitching circle once again.

Osterman, though, was unable to locate her best stuff and lasted just one batter into the third inning. Japanese batters reached base in each frame against the two-time Olympic medalist, though stellar defense from the U.S. fielders kept the game scoreless

Michele Moultrie authored one of the defensive highlights of the entire tournament in the bottom of the second, robbing Ichiguchi Yuka of an RBI extra-base hit with a spinning grab at the wall.

After Osterman began the top of the third with a walk, Team USA head coach Ken Eriksen removed her from the game in favor of relief pitcher Ally Carda. Osterman allowed two hits and did not record a strikeout.

Carda – with the help of second base Ali Aguilar – got the U.S. out of a third inning jam to keep Osterman’s earned run total for the tournament at zero.

In top of the fourth, though, Japan scraped across the first run of the game on an infield single by Atsumi Mana, driving in Fujita Yamato from third.

Midway through the fifth inning, Monica Abbott entered as Team USA’s third pitcher. She allowed a single to her first batter, Fujita, scoring an inherited runner to give Japan a 2-0 lead.

All along, Ueno, backed by mistake-free Japanese defense, piled up the outs. She exited after five shutout innings allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Relief pitcher Goto Miu worked into trouble in the sixth as the United States put runners on first and second. One of the wildest defensive plays in Olympic softball history got Japan out of the inning. Amanda Chidester's sharp line drive deflected off the glove of third base player Yamamoto and into the waiting arms of Atsumi at shortstop. Atsumi then relayed the ball to second base to pick off Moultrie for the inning-ending double play.

In the top of the seventh, desperate to keep the Japanese lead at two, U.S. left fielder Janie Reed made a brilliant catch over the wall to rob Fujita of a sure home run.

But the U.S. could not put a runner aboard in the seventh as Ueno returned to close out the game, clinching her second Olympic gold medal.