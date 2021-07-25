Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel will anchor 4X100 relay TONIGHT in chance for U.S. Olympic medal

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Simone Manuel reacts after winning the women's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel qualified for Tokyo in the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

It turns out she’ll have another chance and an earlier chance to go for gold or to medal.

Manuel will anchor the 4X100 freestyle relay taking place on Sunday morning in Tokyo (Saturday night in America). In 2016, the Fort Bend Austin High School graduate won gold in the 100-meter freestyle and silver in the 4X100 freestyle relay.

The Tokyo Olympic version of the 4X100 freestyle relay team will now start with Erika Brown, followed by Abbey Weitzeil, then Natalie Hinds, and then Manuel.

The finals of the event will be seen later on Saturday night on KPRC 2.