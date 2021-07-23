BLOCK PARTY: No. 4 Episcopal ready to run-it-back for SPC Crown

Episcopal once again enters as a contender in the Southwest Preparatory Conference. But this is not the team from a year ago.

Amanda Watts returns just two starters from a team that went 8-6 overall. The SPC did not have a playoff in 2020 due to COVID-19.

As they enter 2021, the Knights look to make the postseason for a 10th-straight season led by Oklahoma-commit Morgan Perkins. In 14 matches last year, which included matches against College Station, Fulshear and Memorial, Perkins played in 44 sets and registered 60 kills (1.36 kills/set), hit .368 and had 30 blocks.

Other key returners include juniors Ava Harrington (OH/MB) and Farah Farooq (MB). Also watch out for sophomore Allyson Frailey (OH) and junior Emma Poirot (RS).

This team "will be young" according to Watts but their returners "will help lead us". The motto for Episcopal in 2021 is "Kia Kaha", which translates to Forever Strong.

Ad

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Flipbook CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE