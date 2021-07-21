HIS TEAM: Trey Miller the Consummate Teammate Running Point

TREY MILLER DESERVES HIS RESPECT.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is physical and has an ultra-high basketball IQ. He has the grades and leadership qualities that any DI program should covet. He has the shot, the hops, the defense and that competitive spirit.

He's going to have a big summer circuit and could be the breakout private school player in Texas. He's that good.

Entering the 2021-22 season, Concordia Lutheran is now Trey Miller's team.

"Even under the circumstances with COVID, I'd still say this was as amazing year," he said. "I had a lot of good guys on my team and had a lot of fun with them. Running with them, shedding blood, sweat and tears with them – it was all great.

"But I'm looking forward to this being my team. I learned a lot from my previous leader RJ (Keene) and had a lot of fun with that man. I'm looking forward to a bunch of new guys getting in here and getting better."

The Crusaders went 21-5 and were district champs last season. They reached the State Semis before falling to eventual state champ Antonian."

A lot of people sleep on the private school competition," he said. "In my opinion, it's just as good as public school or even better. Teams like us, TWCA and Antonian are amazing teams that can challenge anyone."

Miller had an amazing season, averaging 20 points per game and earning a first-team, all-state selection.

"I just got better in several aspects of the game last year," he said. "My decision making and shooting were much better. I hit a lot of open shots, made better passes and got my teammates more involved. I'm big on that. That goes hand-in-hand with leadership. You have to be a great teammate and also be counted on to get that big bucket."

He's building a legacy at Concordia Lutheran, which he has called home since his freshman year.

"I came here after middle school and I was looking forward to how Coach Honeck was going to develop me. I'm grateful to be here," he said. "It's the people that make this school great. Everyone is here for you. They want you to succeed and want to help you get better in all aspects of your life."

While he likes fishing, scuba diving and hanging with friends, his real love is basketball. He's a student of the game."

I take snips and bits from players like Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan," he said. "I just try to learn from all of them."

