BLOCK PARTY: VYPE unveils 2021 Volleyball Preview Cover

HOUSTON: VYPE Media released its 2021 Houston Volleyball Preview presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors Wednesday, it's 14th annual edition.

Houston is currently the epicenter of volleyball in Texas and arguably the nation. The Bayou City is home to Seven Lakes High School, which captured the 2020 Class 6A State Title over Klein High School, another Greater Houston program.

Fulshear High reached the Class 5A State Title Game in its first year moving up a classification. The Chargers won state in Class 4A in 2019.

There are double-digit state contenders hailing from Houston in all classifications in 2021.

A special thanks goes to Balmoral Crystal Clear Lagoon & Beach Club and Lago Mar Lagoon, which hosted the VYPE photo shoots where hundreds of the nation's top volleyballers were on hand for the two-day event.

Gracing this year's cover are five national recruits – Ava Underwood of Fulshear, Casey Batenhorst of Seven Lakes, Morgan Perkins of Episcopal, Logan Lednicky of George Ranch and Kierstyn McFall of Klein.

Batenhorst will play her college ball at SMU, Underwood and Lednicky are future Aggies, Perkins will star at Oklahoma and McFall heads east to North Florida.

VYPE's Volleyball Preview provides a prospectus of the 2021 public and private school landscape and releases its All-VYPE teams.

