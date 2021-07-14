BREAKING: Creed Willems to forgo TCU, joins the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB

On Wednesday morning, Aledo's Creed Willems took to social media to announce his decision on his future. After initially signing to play college baseball for TCU, Willems let everyone know his decision to forgo playing for the Horned Frogs and instead take Baltimore's offer on joining the MLB and playing for the Orioles:

After praying and talking with family I have decided that I am going to forgo TCU and sign with the Baltimore Orioles. Thank you to TCU baseball for extending me the offer and all they have done for me. But I’m happy to say, Go O’s — Creed Willems (@CreedWillems11) July 14, 2021

Willems signed with TCU in November to "make it official" before finishing his senior season. The 6-foot-1 catcher has been on the radar for many recruits for quite some time with his talent and determination to continually be at the top of his performance.

According to a Perfect Game composition, Willems is the no. 9 ranked catcher for his class in the nation while ranking no. 1 in Texas. Willems helped lead the Aledo Bearcats baseball team to a 22-10-1 overall record last season with a 6-1 district record and a first place finish in their district.