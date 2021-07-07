Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel named a U.S. Olympic swimming team captain

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel has been named one of the U.S. Olympic swim team captains for the Tokyo Olympics.
Say hello to the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team captains 👋#TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA (📸 @Mike2Swim) pic.twitter.com/KsxYDafT4V— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 7, 2021
Manuel joins Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Allison Schmitt as captains for the Team USA squad. Manuel, Dressel, and Murphy are all 2016 gold medalists. Schmitt won gold at the 2012 Olympics.
Manuel, a graduate of Fort Bend Austin High School, won golds in the 100-meter freestyle and the 4 X 100 medley relay in 2016. This time around, she’ll be competing in the 50-meter freestyle, the event she won at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month.