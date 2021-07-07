Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel named a U.S. Olympic swimming team captain

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
Simone Manuel
,
Tokyo Olympics
,
Olympics
,
Team USA
,
local sports
,
sports
Simone Manuel reacts after winning the women's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Simone Manuel reacts after winning the women's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel has been named one of the U.S. Olympic swim team captains for the Tokyo Olympics.

Manuel joins Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Allison Schmitt as captains for the Team USA squad. Manuel, Dressel, and Murphy are all 2016 gold medalists. Schmitt won gold at the 2012 Olympics.

Manuel, a graduate of Fort Bend Austin High School, won golds in the 100-meter freestyle and the 4 X 100 medley relay in 2016. This time around, she’ll be competing in the 50-meter freestyle, the event she won at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: