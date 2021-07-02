Partly Cloudy icon
Athletes respond to Sha’Carri Richardson possibly missing Olympics due to failed drug test

Several pro athletes commented on whether or not they feel Richardson’s suspension is justified

Vanessa Richardson
, KPRC

Sha'Carri Richardson
Olympics
In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday, July 2 on the Today Show.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson may not be heading to Tokyo after all, after failing a drug test due to smoking marijuana.

It isn’t going over well with many professional athletes, who are pointing out what they feel are inconsistencies in policies.

Here’s what some of the best athletes are saying. Some of the messages do contain explicit language.

