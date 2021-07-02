Athletes respond to Sha’Carri Richardson possibly missing Olympics due to failed drug test

Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson may not be heading to Tokyo after all, after failing a drug test due to smoking marijuana.
It isn’t going over well with many professional athletes, who are pointing out what they feel are inconsistencies in policies.
Here’s what some of the best athletes are saying. Some of the messages do contain explicit language.
But majority of y’all rule makers smoke and probably are investors in THC companies. Let’s stop playing these games https://t.co/hT3H6kw45T— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 2, 2021
Wait…the Olympics is testing for performance diminishers now??— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 2, 2021
Seems like a poor use of resources. https://t.co/vVave1V6QD
This that bullshit. https://t.co/CAIHF0rRnC— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2021
Oh , so Sha’Carri Richardson reached the level of fame where it’s “try and find ANYTHING“ to mess with her. Got it…— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 2, 2021
Feeling so terrible for @itskerrii right now. Just know, we are with you!!— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2021
This is trash. Standing with @itskerrii 💯. This has BEEN outdated.— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 2, 2021