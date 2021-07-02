Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension for weed: This is what people are saying about her testing positive for chemical found in marijuana

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women's 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – There was shock on Friday as word went mainstream that American champion Sha’Carri Richardson learned she cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Here are what some are saying over social media about the news.

Sha'Carri Richardson broke a rule. And it’s ridiculous weed has this stigma. Both things can be true.



She handled this entire ordeal like an adult and accepted complete responsibility. The conversation now should be about athlete’s mental health and improving that response. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 2, 2021

There is no need for Sha’Carri to apologize.



We need to get rid of archaic rules for a substance that is fully legal in 19 states plus DC.



And we need to legalize it at the federal level. https://t.co/Ws0n8ykKIP — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 2, 2021

Suspension should be lifted for Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson. This is nonsense. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 2, 2021

Weed is NOT performance enhancing.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 2, 2021

How can this be? if we follow dumb rules, how will they ever get changed? We have made ourselves dumb for too long following rules designed to keep us dumb. — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) July 2, 2021

What a shame. Can we just let all athletes use Cannabis if they so choose? The argument that it is performance enhancing is about as convincing as saying Advil is performance enhancing. Let Sha’Carri Richardson Run! https://t.co/b9BI2o0iJM — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) July 2, 2021

“Siri, please take way my last bit of hope for this country.”



Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly out of Olympic 100m after positive cannabis test | Athletics | The Guardian https://t.co/qyvCgaLH7a — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 2, 2021

Me on the way to Sha’Carri Richardson house with a bottle of clean urine so she can pass her drug test and not miss winning gold in the Olympics just for weed pic.twitter.com/tMJ21DhtbM — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 2, 2021

Richardson had won the women’s 100 meters at the recent U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 10.86 seconds and was expected to be a gold medal contender in the event in Tokyo.