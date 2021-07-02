Partly Cloudy icon
Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension for weed: This is what people are saying about her testing positive for chemical found in marijuana

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women's 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – There was shock on Friday as word went mainstream that American champion Sha’Carri Richardson learned she cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Here are what some are saying over social media about the news.

Richardson had won the women’s 100 meters at the recent U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 10.86 seconds and was expected to be a gold medal contender in the event in Tokyo.

