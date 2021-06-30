VYPE AWARDS: Public/Private School Golf WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public/Private School Golf.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE

Public School Golf

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Memorial High School

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Clayton Brady, Memorial High School

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Montgomery High School

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kirk Thomason, Montgomery High School

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Remington Isaac, Montgomery High School

Private School Tennis

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Jonathan McNeese, The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Usner, The Woodlands Christian Academy

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. John's

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Soliman, St. John's

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashley Yen, St. John's

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.