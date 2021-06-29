VYPE AWARDS: Public/Private School Wrestling WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public/Private School Wrestling.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE

Public School

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: College Park

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Erik Spujt, College Park

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Eli Sheeren, Klein

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Tompkins

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Derek Ankney, Tompkins

GIRLS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Maddie Sandquist, Kingwood Park

PRIVATE SCHOOL

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Thomas

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Leholm, St. Thomas

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Langin, St. John's

