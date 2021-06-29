VYPE AWARDS: Public School Cross Country WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Cross Country.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE

Public School

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Juris Green, The Woodlands

BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Chris Daniels, Klein

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Dana Mathis, Cinco Ranch

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Sophie Atkinson, Cinco Ranch

The Highlanders finished 3rd overall at state scoring 99 points with an average time 16:04.35 seconds

Christopher Daniels finished 4th overall at the UIL 6A State Cross Country Meet with a time of 15:29.38.

The Woodlands Women's Cross Country Team finished third in state with score of 108 points. With an average time of 18:50.36 seconds.

Cinco Ranch lead by Dana Mathis finished 5th overall as a team and had 2 of the 3 finishers in the state.

Sophie Atkinson Finished 2nd overall in the State Cross Country Race with a time of 16:57.44. Aktinson will be running at the University of Virginia this fall.

