VYPE AWARDS: Private School Cross Country WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Private School Cross Country.

Private School

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Earle, The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Ben Shearer, The Woodlands Christian Academy

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Concordia Lutheran

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Michelle Luevano, Concordia Lutheran

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Lauren Baker, Second Baptist School

